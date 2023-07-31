NationalWorldTV
Cats for adoption in Sussex: Could you give this adorable Snow Lynx Bengal cat a home?

Meet Chica – an adorable Snow Lynx Bengal cat who is looking for a new home.
Chica, currently in the care of the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust, has been described as a vocal and friendly 18-month-old who loves to play.

Despite her young age, Chica arrived at the charity as a pregnant stray and is searching for a home of her own now that her kittens are independent.

Chica is a sweet-natured girl, who seems to be okay around other pets and could live with children aged nine or over.

She will need access to a garden, away from busy roads.

If you are interested in adopting Chica, visit: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org

All cats and kittens offered for re-homing by the charity will have been vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped and neutered (age permitting).

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust accepts applications from Worthing, Adur and Arun, plus surrounding areas.

A home visit and donation will be required.

