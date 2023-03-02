Edit Account-Sign Out
Cats for adoption in Sussex: Meet Dasher, an adorable long-haired cat who is looking for a loving home

Meet Dasher – a ‘friendly and affectionate’ cat who is looking for a loving home in Sussex.

By Megan Baker
51 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 4:47pm

The five-year-old is looking for a kind and loving home after his owner's circumstances changed and they, unfortunately, could no longer keep him.

Dasher has been described by rescue Worthing Cat Welfare Trust as an active cat who loves the outdoors.

He can be nervous initially but is friendly and affectionate once he feels secure so, with a bit of patience, his new owner will be rewarded with a devoted companion.

Dasher isn't used to young children but he could live with those aged 10 years or over. He'd also be best as the only pet.

All cats and kittens offered for re-homing by the charity will have been vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped and neutered (age permitting).

For more information about adorable Dasher, or to find out about other cats available for adoption, visit the rescue’s website: https://www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org.

