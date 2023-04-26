Are you an experienced, patient cat-lover who’s prepared to give this lovely boy a chance of happiness?
If this sounds like you, Worthing Cat Welfare Trust would love to hear from you.
At just three years old, Echo is a playful and friendly cat, but can be a little temperamental.
A spokesperson for the charity said he needs a calm, adult-only home where he will be the only pet and can flourish.
Most of all, Echo would love to find security and contentment in his new home, with access to a garden where he can let off steam.
All cats and kittens offered for re-homing by the charity will have been vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped and neutered (age permitting).
For more information about adorable Echo, or to find out about other cats available for adoption, visit the rescue’s website: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org or contact: [email protected]