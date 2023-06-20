Cats for adoption in Sussex: Meet Pi – a fabulous feline who’s looking for a loving home

Are you looking for a friendly, sweet-natured cat who could live with children, aged 6 plus, as the only pet?
If this sounds like you, Worthing Cat Welfare Trust would love to hear from you.
A spokesperson for the charity said that Pi would like a garden to explore. He'd also be happy in an adult-only home.
All cats and kittens offered for re-homing by the charity will have been vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped and neutered (age permitting).
For more information about adorable Pi, or to find out about other cats available for adoption, visit the rescue’s website: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org or contact: [email protected]