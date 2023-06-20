NationalWorldTV
Cats for adoption in Sussex: Meet Pi – a fabulous feline who’s looking for a loving home

Meet Pi – an adorable cat who’s looking for a loving home.
By Sam Pole
Published 20th Jun 2023, 17:45 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 17:46 BST

Are you looking for a friendly, sweet-natured cat who could live with children, aged 6 plus, as the only pet?

If this sounds like you, Worthing Cat Welfare Trust would love to hear from you.

A spokesperson for the charity said that Pi would like a garden to explore. He'd also be happy in an adult-only home.

Meet Pi – an adorable cat who’s looking for a loving home.

All cats and kittens offered for re-homing by the charity will have been vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped and neutered (age permitting).

For more information about adorable Pi, or to find out about other cats available for adoption, visit the rescue’s website: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org or contact: [email protected]

