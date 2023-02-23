Meet Roxy – a ‘beautiful’ Siamese cat who is looking for a loving home in Sussex.

The five-year-old is looking for a child-free home, where she is the only pet and can lap up all the attention from her new owners.

Born in Spain, Roxy loves to curl up near a radiator during the winter, and can be found exploring the great outdoors during the warmer months.

She is used to running around outdoors and would not suit an enclosed environment, so a garden is essential in her new home.

Roxy is currently in care at Worthing Cat Welfare Trust.

All cats and kittens offered for re-homing by the charity will have been vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped and neutered (age permitting).

For more information about the adorable Siamese, or to find out about other cats available for adoption, click here.

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is situated at 141 Downside Avenue, Worthing, West Sussex, BN14 0EY.