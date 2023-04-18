Edit Account-Sign Out
Cats for adoption in Sussex: These adorable 17-week-old Maine Coon kittens are looking for a home

Meet Smokie and Shadow – a pair of kittens aged just 17-weeks-old who are looking for homes.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST

The ‘lively’ Maine Coon kittens at Worthing Cat Welfare Trust were part of a large litter of eight who, as well as their mum, have now all gone to their forever homes.

This just leaves Smokie and Shadow without families of their own.

The brothers must be rehomed together in a quiet residential area, well away from main roads, or in a home with a ‘catio’ or cat-proofed garden.

Meet Smokie and Shadow – a pair of Maine Coon-cross kittens aged just 17-weeks-old.

A charity spokesperson said: “They will be big cats - already tipping the scales at 3kg each - and will need a high protein, preferably grain-free diet.

“We think Smokie and Shadow could live with calm, cat-savvy children and would preferably be the only pets.

“They’re both fully vaccinated and microchipped and will each come with a neutering voucher, to be redeemed at a Worthing veterinary surgery.”

For more information about Smokie and Shadow, contact: [email protected]

You can also find out more on the rescue’s website: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org.

