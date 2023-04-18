Meet Smokie and Shadow – a pair of kittens aged just 17-weeks-old who are looking for homes.

The ‘lively’ Maine Coon kittens at Worthing Cat Welfare Trust were part of a large litter of eight who, as well as their mum, have now all gone to their forever homes.

This just leaves Smokie and Shadow without families of their own.

The brothers must be rehomed together in a quiet residential area, well away from main roads, or in a home with a ‘catio’ or cat-proofed garden.

A charity spokesperson said: “They will be big cats - already tipping the scales at 3kg each - and will need a high protein, preferably grain-free diet.

“We think Smokie and Shadow could live with calm, cat-savvy children and would preferably be the only pets.

“They’re both fully vaccinated and microchipped and will each come with a neutering voucher, to be redeemed at a Worthing veterinary surgery.”

For more information about Smokie and Shadow, contact: [email protected]

