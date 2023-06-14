NationalWorldTV
Cats for adoption in Sussex: Three adorable pairs of Bengal Cross kittens are looking for homes

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:15 BST

The kittens are in care at the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust (WCWT) and need ‘very special homes’ to meet their breed’s ‘complex needs’.

They must be homed in pairs and are looking for owners with experience of Bengal cats.

The kittens could be homed with older children, but no other pets, and require a safe garden.

WCWT is also looking for a forever home for the kittens’ ‘delightful’ mum, who the charity said has done a great job in raising her lively offspring.

The charity welcomes adoptions from the Worthing, Arun and Adur districts and surrounding villages.

Home visits will be carried out and adoption fees apply.

All cats and kittens offered for re-homing by the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust will have been vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped and neutered (age permitting).

For more pictures and information, visit: www.worthingwelfaretrust.org

