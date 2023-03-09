Steps are under way to install live CCTV in Alexandra Park following a brutal attack on a woman.

Hastings Borough Council said cameras have been installed throughout the park, which will be going live soon.

The move comes after the authority received a £208,000 grant in March last year to help tackle violence against women and girls in Alexandra Park

The council’s bid for the money was prompted by Claire Noble and Kay Early who carried out a petition for safety improvements.

Kay was walking her dog in the park in June 2020 when she was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched her in the face.

At the time, she told the Observer: “The anger and rage on his contorted face was terrifying and his fists quickly followed. Punch after punch rained down on my face, head and neck.

“I got my hands up quickly and shouted and screamed and fought back. I fought back hard.”

Three women ran to help, shouting at the man to stop, and he fled. Kay was left with a black eye, cuts and bruises.

The incident was reported to the police and a man was arrested on suspicion of robbery but the case was dropped.

Kay, who said she had suffered with post traumatic stress disorder after the attack, was told her case could have progressed if there had been extra surveillance in the park to help track down the man who assaulted her.

More calls for extra safety measures also came after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Alexandra Park in March 2021.

