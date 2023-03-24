Edit Account-Sign Out
Celebrated author Kate Mosse 'proud to be a Cicestrian' as Chichester named best place to live in the South East by The Sunday Times

World famous author and proud Cicestrian Kate Mosse has commented after The Sunday Times named Chichester as the best place to live in the South East.

By Joe Stack
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:02 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:22 GMT

History, culture, schools, transport and nature were all taken into account by Sunday Times judges who described Chichester as a city with ‘both class and a heart’.

Celebrated novelist Kate Mosse spoke to this newspaper last year after The Times said life in Chichester was ‘barely worth living’.

Speaking to the Chichester Observer and Sussex World today (Friday, March 24), she said: “As a local born and bred, I’m delighted to see that The Times has come round to our way of thinking.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Kate Mosse attends the Women's Prize For Fiction Awards 2021 at Bedford Square Gardens on September 08, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
"A sense of community, the theatre and art galleries, the shore and the marshlands, the Downs and the woods, Chi is a place of history and possibility, past and present. Proud to be a Cicestrian.”

A statement from The Sunday Times read: “Chichester has both class and a heart. The beautiful historic town has welcomed the highest number of Ukrainian refugees per head in the country. It has good schools and transport links but it’s the easy access to both the South Downs and Chichester Harbour plus a healthy dose of culture from the Festival Theatre and Pallant Gallery that elevate it far above the south coast sprawl.”

Chichester Harbour, by Derek Martin
Chichester Harbour, by Derek Martin
Chichester Harbour, by Derek Martin
