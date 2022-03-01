Celebrity chef Marcus Wareing visits historic Sussex kitchen garden

An historic Sussex hotel garden will star on TV tonight with celebrity chef Marcus Wareing.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 4:18 pm

The chef will feature the 4-star Gravetye Manor near East Grinstead in his BBC Two programme Marcus Wareing’s Tales From A Kitchen Garden.

Marcus, who is currently embracing a slower pace of life at his own Sussex smallholding, will be seen tonight setting out to bring in new livestock, expand the range of produce in his kitchen garden and get some insider tips on veg growing,

To do so, he heads off to Gravetye Manor at West Hoathly - one of his old stomping grounds.

Gravetye Manor SUS-140813-210913001

There he explores their grand kitchen garden, before returning to his smallholding to help local farmer Stuart with the hay bailing.

Marcus Wareing’s Tales From A Kitchen Garden is on BBC Two tonight (March 1) at 6.30pm.

Marcus Wareing
