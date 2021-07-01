Celebrity pet psychic joins search for missing Ringmer dog

'Heartbroken' owner Linda Smith, and missing Bear

Bear a four-year-old brown and white lurcher, went missing on March 23 after being taken out for a walk with his mother, Molly.

Owner Linda Smith, 64, said it was not uncommon for the dogs to run off, adding; “They know the way home.”

But after three hours, Molly returned alone without Bear, and the family grew concerned.

Bear has been missing since March 23

“We obviously searched high and low,” said Linda. “Everyone in the village knows Bear, all the farmers know him.”

But no one had seen a trace of the pet. “We had no idea where he could be.”

Devastated, the family decided to contact psychic Becky Willoughby, who lives in Devon, for help.

Using telepathy, Linda said Becky was able to track Bear and suggested he was alive.

Bear and his mother Molly

She said he may be somewhere in the Farthing Downs area of Surrey – more than 30 miles away from where he went missing.

Becky even told the family what kind of vehicle Bear had been transported in.

Following further publicity across social media, there have now been several positive sightings of Bear in the Godstone area of Surrey.

Linda said: “Before we contacted Becky we just had no idea where Bear was or whether he was even alive.

Linda Smith with one of Bear's favourite toys

“To lose a pet in any circumstances is heartbreaking but to not know where they are and whether they are suffering is incredibly painful.

“Now although we are still keeping an open mind we have been given some hope.

“We know he is exhausted and very traumatised by his ordeal. We need to find him urgently.”

Linda and her daughter have visited the Godstone area in Surrey to speak to dog walkers and are now planning to put up posters of Bear in the vicinity.

“I really believe that we can’t stop now,” she said. “We’ve got this opening – and I think we need to pursue it as much as we can.”

The family has been busy spreading the word on social media.

Linda said: “We can’t thank enough the wonderful supporters from across social media, including groups such as Dog Lost and all the thousands of individuals who care and have shared widely.”

Bear, who is microchipped and neutered, is believed to still be wearing his thick brown leather collar.

Linda said he was ‘very distinctive’ looking. “He has a little white tip at the end of his tail and four white socks,” she said. “He is such a beautifully natured boy.”

She has no doubt that Bear was stolen.

It comes as a rise in dog thefts have been reported around the country.

“There’s a lot of people that have lost their family pets,” she said. “It’s not fair.”

The family is appealing for anyone with any information, no matter how minor it may seem, to get in touch.

“He has been gone three and a half months,” Linda said. “Obviously we are all absolutely broken-hearted. We just want to know where he is.”

Contact Linda at [email protected]