A semi-professional footballer from Sussex is starring in the new series of long-running E4 reality show Celebs Go Dating.

The programme, now in its 12 series, sees single celebrities join an exclusive dating agency ‘in a bid to find true love’.

They are tasked with choosing two non-celebrities to date and the cameras ‘capture every romantic and cringe-filled moment’.

The new series stars television and radio presenter Vanessa Feltz; former Love Island contestants Chloe Burrows and Adam Collard; Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli; model Lottie Moss – who grew up in Haywards Heath and is the sister of Kate Moss – and comedian and internet personality Spuddz.

Episode one saw Chloe and Lottie find out they had a similar type when it comes to men. During the ‘mixer’ session, they both took a keen interest in Fintan Walsh, 23 – from the Salvington area of Worthing.

Fintan, who works as an electrician, is also a semi professional footballer for Whitehawk FC. The defender’s previous clubs include Horsham, Bognor Regis Town, Haywards Heath Town and Burgess Hill Town.

Speaking to SussexWorld about his time on the show, Fintan said: “I really enjoyed meeting the celebs and they were all so nice to me off camera. I had a really good time with them all.”

During episode one, Fintan falsely told Chloe that he was 31 after finding out the 27-year-old TV star was looking for a man above the age of 30. Chloe recently split from her Love Island ex Toby Aromolaran.

The lie initially proved successful as Fintan secured a date with Chloe but in the most recent episode – which aired on Tuesday (August 22) – he revealed his real age.

"I might have told you a lie at the mixer," Finn admitted. "You were saying I was too young. I might have told you I was 31 but I'm also 23."

An angry Chloe responded: "You went this whole date with just a big lie? That is another red flag. That's really bad. I'm going to go. I'm not trying to be a cradle-snatcher.

"I can't date someone who's young. I've learnt my lesson."

In a confessional on the show, Fintan said: “Chloe ended up walking out and left me with the bill. I had to sort that out."

Reflecting on his time on the show that has been televised so far, Fintan told this newspaper: “It’s really weird seeing myself on TV – I’ve been cringing at myself really.

“My phone hasn't really stopped. It's been an eye opener into TV and how it all works. I've enjoyed it. It was good fun. There's quite a lot of drama so I think I will be in a few more episodes.

"I was pleased with the first episode, the second one not so much. Hopefully it picks up from there.”

With a date with Lottie lined up next, find out how Fintan gets on by following the new episodes on E4, airing Sunday to Thursday over four weeks.

