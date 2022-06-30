Census 2021: First results show Chichester district’s population has grown over past decade

A woman logs on to the Census 2021 website ahead of all households being asked to complete the census ahead of Census Day on Sunday. Picture date: Saturday March 20, 2021.

The census takes place every ten years, with every household in the UK required to take part.

The latest snapshot of England and Wales was captured on March 21, 2021.

Now the first results have been released – and there’s been a rise in the number of people living in the Chichester district.

On census day, 124,100 people were living in the area – up nine per cent from 113,794 in 2011, when the last census was carried out.

This also means the population density has grown to 158 usual residents per square kilometre, up from 145 in 2011.

The census is crucial for the UK’s statisticians to understand how our population is changing, and plays a vital role in how our public services and government operate.

It shows the balance of men and women in the area has changed – the district’s population is now 47.9 per cent male and 52.1 per cent female, meaning there is now a slightly higher proportion of men in the area than ten years ago.

In 2011, people living in the district were 47.8 per cent male and 52.2 per cent female.

It also shows the area is aging – a decade ago the population was made up of 9.9 per cent under-10s and 24.5 per cent over-65s, but this had changed to 9.2 per cent and 27.2 per cent respectively by 2021.

Across England and Wales, the total population grew 6.3 per cent over the past decade, from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year.

This included a 7.5 per cent increase in the South East, where the population rose to 9,278,100 from 8,634,750 in 2011.

There were 24.8 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021, up from 23.4 million in 2011, with an average of 2.4 people in each household – the same as in 2011.

Historic populations of the Chichester district:

1981: 95,609

1991: 101,358

2001: 106,450

2011: 113,794

2021: 124,100

Historic populations of the South East:

1981: 7,029,809

1991: 7,500,054

2001: 8,000,645

2011: 8,634,750