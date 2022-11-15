The first results of the 2021 census show the Chichester district has seen its population swell over the last decade.

The latest snapshot of England and Wales was captured on March 21 2021– and there’s been a rise in the number of people living in the Chichester district which includes the city, Midhurst, Petworth, the Manhood Peninsular and surrounding villages.

On census day, 124,100 people were living in the area – up 9 per cent from 113,794 in 2011, when the last census was carried out. This also means the population density has grown to 158 residents per square kilometre, up from 145 in 2011.

It shows the balance of men and women in the area has changed – the district’s population is now 47.9 per cent male and 52.1 per cent female, meaning there is now a slightly higher proportion of men in the area than 10 years ago.

Census 2021

In 2011, people living in the Chichester district were 47.8 per cent male and 52.2 per cent female. It also shows the area is aging – a decade ago the population was made up of 9.9 per cent under-10s and 24.5 per cent over-65s, but this had changed to 9.2 per cent and 27.2 per cent respectively by 2021.

Across England and Wales, the total population grew 6.3 per cent over the past decade, from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year. This included a 7.5 per cent increase in the South East, where the population rose to 9,278,100 from 8,634,750 in 2011.

There were 24.8 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021, up from 23.4 million in 2011, with an average of 2.4 people in each household – the same as in 2011.

The world's population has today reached 8 billion, according to the UN.

Historic populations of the Chichester district:

1981: 95,609

1991: 101,358

2001: 106,450

2011: 113,794

2021: 124,100

Historic populations of the South East:

1981: 7,029,809

1991: 7,500,054

2001: 8,000,645

2011: 8,634,750