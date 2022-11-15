The results of the 2021 census show Crawley has seen its population swell over the last decade.

The latest snapshot of England and Wales was captured on March 21 2021 – and figures show there’s been a large rise in the number of people living in the Crawley borough. On census day, 118,500 people were living in the area – up 11 per cent from 106,597 in 2011, when the last census was carried out. This also means the population density has grown to 2,635 residents per square kilometre, up from 2,370 in 2011.

It shows the balance of men and women in the area has changed – Crawley’s population is now 49.8 per cent male and 50.2 per cent female, meaning there is now a higher proportion of men in the area than 10 years ago. In 2011, people living in the Crawley borough were 49.4 per cent male and 50.6 per cent female.

It also shows the area is aging – a decade ago the population was made up of 13.7 per cent under-10s and 12.6 per cent over-65s, but this had changed to 13.2 per cent and 13.2 per cent respectively by 2021.

Census 2021

Across England and Wales, the total population grew 6.3 per cent over the past decade, from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year. This included a 7.5 per cent increase in the South East, where the population rose to 9,278,100 from 8,634,750 in 2011.

There were 24.8 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021, up from 23.4 million in 2011, with an average of 2.4 people in each household – the same as in 2011. The world's population has today reached 8 billion, according to the UN.

Historic populations of the Crawley borough:

1981: 72,543

1991: 87,644

2001: 99,740

2011: 106,597

2021: 118,500

Historic populations of the South East:

1981: 7,029,809

1991: 7,500,054

2001: 8,000,645

2011: 8,634,750