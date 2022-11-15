The results of the 2021 census show Eastbourne borough has seen its population rise over the last decade.

The latest snapshot of England and Wales was captured on March 21 2021 – and there’s been a rise in the number of people living in the Eastbourne borough. On census day, 101,700 people were living in the area – up 2 per cent from 99,412 in 2011, when the last census was carried out. This also means the population density has grown to 2,303 residents per square kilometre, up from 2,251 in 2011.

It shows the balance of men and women in the area has changed – Eastbourne’s population is now 47.7 per cent male and 52.3 per cent female, meaning there is now a slightly higher proportion of women in the area than 10 years ago. In 2011, people living in Eastbourne were 47.8 per cent male and 52.2 per cent female.

It also shows the area is aging – a decade ago the population was made up of 10.3 per cent under-10s and 22.4 per cent over-65s, but this had changed to 10 per cent and 24.6 per cent respectively by 2021.

Census 2021

Across England and Wales, the total population grew 6.3 per cent over the past decade, from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year. This included a 7.5 per cent increase in the South East, where the population rose to 9,278,100 from 8,634,750 in 2011.

There were 24.8 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021, up from 23.4 million in 2011, with an average of 2.4 people in each household – the same as in 2011.

The world's population has today reached 8 billion, according to the UN.

Historic populations of the Eastbourne borough:

1981: 74,098

1991: 81,395

2001: 89,672

2011: 99,412

2021: 101,700

Historic populations of the South East:

1981: 7,029,809

1991: 7,500,054

2001: 8,000,645

2011: 8,634,750