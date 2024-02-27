Centenarian Joan fundraises for St Catherine’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joan Izzard, from Worth, Crawley was treated to tea, cake and birthday cards from St Catherine’s nurses at the Pease Pottage hospice as a thank you for her wonderful support.

Staff heard how Joan and her family asked for cash donations to St Catherine’s, who looked after her husband 27 years ago, instead of gifts at two birthday celebrations.

Joan’s son-in-law John explained: “We picked Joan up in a 14-seater limousine and took her to Alexander House Hotel for a family dinner in the Churchill Room on her actual birthday.

Joan (centre) with left to right: daughter Jackie, St Catherine’s staff and son-in-law John.

"Our celebrations continued when 60 people joined us for a birthday meal for Joan at Shiraz, a Turkish restaurant in Horley, that weekend. When Joan arrived, the Wimbledon Palais Ukulele Band, who played for free and asked for donations to St Catherine’s started playing Happy Birthday. She had no idea about any of it!”

“I was gobsmacked,” said Joan, “I couldn’t believe how many people were there.”

Katie Costello was one of the St Catherine’s nursing team who met Joan. She said: “It was such a privilege to meet Joan, who is still so full of vibrancy and life at 100 years old. Her generosity will help us provide care to people, not only at the hospice but in the comfort of their own homes too. Generous donations like Joan’s allow us to help people however they need.”

Frankie Goodall, Fundraiser at St Catherine’s said: “We’re incredibly grateful to anyone who supports our hospice but it’s not often we’re part of 100th birthday celebrations! We’re thrilled Joan had a birthday to remember. We’d like to thank her for supporting St Catherine’s and hope her centenarian year is a really special one.”

Left to right: Jackie, Joan and John with Joan's birthday card from King Charles.

Over tea and cake, Joan showed St Catherine’s staff the special card she received from King Charles and Queen Camilla to congratulate her on her milestone birthday. She chuckled, “King Charles could have taken his coat off and his hand out of his pocket!”. She also shared stories of interesting life experiences, including her recent appearance on Blankety Blank and her time working in an aircraft factory and making men’s trousers during the war.

Joan credits her long life to “a couple of glasses of Rose and sometimes a Baileys” at weekly family dinners and “good health and laughing a lot.”