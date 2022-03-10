Centenarian looks back on four monarchs and 19 prime ministers on milestone birthday

Joan Sandys was surrounded by, family, care staff and residents for her birthday celebrations.

King George V was on the throne in 1922 when Joan was born - and for her 100th birthday she received a birthday card from his granddaughter, the Queen, to mark her special day.

Beautifully dressed in her 100-year sash and tiara, with her telegram from Her Majesty in one hand and a glass of bubbly in the other, Joan enjoyed a tea party with staff at Parris Lawn Care Home in Lewes, where she has lived happily for the last four years.

Joan Sandys on her 100th birthday

Joan was born in born in Essex 1922, the daughter and granddaughter of headmasters, and a lot has changed in her lifetime.

She recalls that all eating was at the table with strict manners, never in the street or on a sofa. She says both men and women always wore hats outside and all shopping was done at counters, with no self-service. Women received equal voting rights to men when Joan was six years old, but women were not expected to work after marriage as civil servants, nurses or teachers.

During Joan’s long life, she has lived through 19 prime ministers, four monarchs and 14 royal weddings.

She was outside Buckingham Palace at the Queen’s Coronation in 1953, riskily up a short ladder whilst eight months pregnant to see the young Elizabeth II.

Joan Sandys as a young woman

Some years later, whilst working at Harrods, she was thrilled to have served The Queen.

Joan witnessed the first jet aircraft, central heating, television, mobile phones, computers and even video games. However, she calls herself a ‘technological plonker’ and when she was given a mobile phone it was so precious to her she put it in a jiffy bag inside her handbag to protect it, which meant she never heard her family calling.

She married her husband Peter in 1950 in London and the couple went on to have four children including identical twins. Peter died in 1983.

They moved to Herstmonceux in 1961, so Joan has lived in Sussex for more than 60 years.

Joan’s daughter Ruth and sons Hugh, Richard and John said: “For the last four years Joan has been very happy at Parris Lawn Care Home and we would like to especially thank all the Parris Lawn management and staff on her behalf for their wonderful care, excellent nursing, kindness, lots of love and delicious food; and for helping Joan through Covid at the very beginning of the pandemic when she was 98 years old.

“She has been an enthusiastic participant in their many activities and entertainments which have helped through the long lockdowns. Parris Lawn’s excitement about Joan’s 100th birthday and plans to celebrate with staff, residents and family are greatly appreciated.”

Jackie Cox, Parris Lawn Care Home manager, said: “To say it was a privilege and an honour to share this special day with Joan and her family is an understatement and it is fair to say, we have been excited about this day for a long time now. We would like to say a massive thank you to your children, grandchildren, and family for being so loving and kind towards us and also to the team at Parris Lawn for the genuine and heartfelt excitement that has gone into making the last few days so fittingly special.