Chailey School celebrate GCSE results with 86% pass rate in English
Students at Chailey School have been celebrating their GCSE results this morning (August 25).
Head teacher, Helen Key, said: “As a year group you have been through so much, to leave school with this set of results is remarkable and a testament to your resilience and support of each other. I would like to thank all of the staff at Chailey School and, of course, our families and community for the way everyone has pulled together to support our young people. We wish you all a bright and happy future.”
More than 30% of all GCSE grades being awarded were at grades 9-7 and more than half of which were grade 8 and 9. 53% of students achieving a full English Baccalaureate.
More than 86% of students achieved at least a grade 4 in English and 80% achieving at least a grade 4 in Maths.
For the school, it isn’t all about attainment and grades as its values and personal development are incredibly important.