Chairman of Seahaven Branch of the Royal Society of St. George will be ‘sorely missed’ following his passing

Major Bob Peedle MBE died on May 29 having been instrumental in forming the Seahaven Branch in 2010.

Bob played a very active role in the Society, both at a national and local level.

In his time he was vice chairman of the Society, editor of the Journal and assistant standard bearer.

Linda Wallraven, Vice Chair of the Seahaven Branch, said: “Bob formed a very strong committee and because of this, the Branch will continue to grow and carry on Bob's work and the ideals of the Royal Society of St. George.

“Under Bob’s chairmanship, the Branch has grown in strength from a handful of members to the present membership.

“He will be sorely missed by the many organisations which have been assisted by the Seahaven Branch of The Royal Society of St. George and also by all his friends and colleagues and on behalf of everyone we send condolences to his family."

The Royal Society of St. George was founded in 1894 with the noble object of promoting "Englishness" and the English way of life.

Its first Royal Patron was Queen Victoria and the society has enjoyed the Patronage of every reigning monarch from that day to this.

In December 2021, Bob joined president of the Seahaven Branch Laurie Holland and treasurer Jan White, to visit Florence House to meet Mairin Colleary and Susie Silvester – both trustees of the Youth Counselling Project.

The project, which now has a team for each of the five Seaford Schools, offers specialist counselling to students in primary and secondary education.

The contribution from Seahaven Branch of the Royal Society of St. George was to provide finance for various items of admin and aids for all five schools.

In September the same year, The Seahaven Branch RSSG had a super commemorative dinner at the Hydro in Eastbourne for the Battle of Britain Day.

At the event, Bob Peedle MBE delivered a summary of the battle to remind those in attendance what happened in 1940.