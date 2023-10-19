Chalkers Rise opens its doors for Operation Christmas Child in Peacehaven

For the fifth year, Barratt David Wilson Homes is opening its Sales and Marketing Suites across the south east for international relief organisation Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child initiative.

Chalkers Rise, located on Pelham Rise, will be open to collect donations of gift-filled shoeboxes from Peacehaven residents between Wednesday 1st and Monday 20th November, where they will then be processed by volunteers and shipped to children in need across the world.

Last year, residents across Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties developments donated 240 shoeboxes to the cause, with the aim being to match if not exceed this figure for 2023. The wider project has been a great success and since 1993, more than 208 million children between two and 14 years old in 160 countries and territories have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox.

Residents can visit both Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ Chalkers Rise Sales and Marketing Suites either on Mondays between 10:00-17:30 or Thursdays through to Sundays 10:00-17:30 to drop off their filled shoebox. Alongside their shoebox, residents will need to donate £5 to cover project costs including shipping. A selection of recommendations have been made by the charity for presents to be included in the shoebox such as toys, small musical instruments, yo-yos, skipping ropes and small puzzles to school supplies including pens, crayons, pencils and sharpeners, writing pads and colouring/picture books.

Operation Christmas Child Collection

Alex Dowling, Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “Over the past two years alone, we have collected over 400 shoeboxes across our developments in the south east, which is an enormous achievement for our local communities. Even the inclusion of simple items in these shoeboxes brighten a child’s Christmas so we are proud to continue opening our sales suites as drop-off points across Berkshire and Sussex this year, especially as Operation Christmas Child is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Please do drop by with a shoebox and we look forward to getting these shipped to those who need them most.”

Nick Cole, Director of Operation Christmas Child UK, comments: “We’re excited at the fantastic opportunity to partner again with David Wilson Southern Counties to send even more shoebox gifts to children in need this year. Every shoebox packed is a huge blessing to the child who receives it, and you never know how that simple gift can change a life. We hear so many stories of how children are deeply encouraged by realising they’re loved and not forgotten as they receive their shoebox gifts.”

Guidelines for the shoeboxes from the Samaritan’s Purse are as follows:

Select the gender and age group of the intended recipient.

Fill the box with gifts and wrap the box and lid separately with festive wrapping paper.

Purchase, print and attach the delivery label to the top of the shoebox.

Hygiene items such as toothbrushes, bars of wrapped soap, combs or hairbrushes and flannels are also suggested for inclusion. However, due to import/export restrictions, toothpaste, sweets, lotions and liquids are prohibited alongside used or damaged items, war-related items, religious or political literature, medicines, aerosol cans and sharp or fragile items.