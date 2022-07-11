Chance for diners to eat out 'alfresco' for longer in Horsham town centre

The ban applies to East Street and Market Square, giving restaurants and cafes there an opportunity to provide outdoor dining for longer.
The move was put forward by Horsham District Council and the Horsham Business Initiative and has been welcomed by local traders.
Although the proposal will see traffic free hours extended in East Street and Market Square until 10.30pm, cyclists will not be affected as both roads have contra flow cycle lanes.
Council cabinet member for Horsham Town Christian Mitchell said: “Horsham town centre has always been a really good place to relax and enjoy good food and drink from our great range of hospitality outlets, particularly dining al fresco during the warmer months.
“We are sure that these additional traffic restriction steps will significantly improve the evening dining experience for customers in the East Street area and improve pedestrian flow.”