Chance for diners to eat out 'alfresco' for longer in Horsham town centre

The ban applies to East Street and Market Square, giving restaurants and cafes there an opportunity to provide outdoor dining for longer.

The move was put forward by Horsham District Council and the Horsham Business Initiative and has been welcomed by local traders.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the proposal will see traffic free hours extended in East Street and Market Square until 10.30pm, cyclists will not be affected as both roads have contra flow cycle lanes.

Councillor Christian Mitchell and Ben Hewson from Horsham Business Initiative in East Street

Council cabinet member for Horsham Town Christian Mitchell said: “Horsham town centre has always been a really good place to relax and enjoy good food and drink from our great range of hospitality outlets, particularly dining al fresco during the warmer months.