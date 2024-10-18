Chance to bag a bargain as vintage kilo sale comes to Chichester tomorrow

By Connor Gormley
Published 18th Oct 2024, 12:40 BST
A vintage kilo sale is headed to Chichester tomorrow (October 19), giving eagle-eyed shoppers a chance to bag a bargain.

Kicking off at 10am and continuing until 5pm, the sale will take place at 80, North Street Chichester, with real fashion brands from the sixties onwards up for grabs.

With designer labels like Nike, Champion, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Fred Perry, Levis, Lacoste, Converse, Adidas, Puma and more on sale across a range of garments, there’s plenty of opportunity to pick up a top-shelf piece on the cheap.

Everything is charged at £20 a kilo, and some large coats are capped at £20, with shoes and bags capped at £10. The sale also prices in fractions, meaning every 0.05 kilos is just £1.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesPhoto by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Entry is £2 on the door, or £1.50 if pre-booked online, although under 12s get free entry.

The event is organised by Preloved Kilo, a small, family owned business dating back to 2016, with a track record of hosting more than 500 vintage sale events everywhere from Brighton to Dundee.

"A﻿ll our items are hand-picked by our team who travel the globe sourcing the best vintage & brands we know you all love,” their team says. We even have our own on-site laundrette to freshen up most items, meaning we can provided consistently high quality, ready to wear, vintage & preloved fashion at affordable prices.”

