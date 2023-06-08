Chance to celebrate street art in Chichester this weekend as festival gets underway

Taking place on June 10 and 11 at venues across the city, the festival features a line-up of talented artists working on walls all over Chichester, including local creative Sam McGann, Fark FK from the Corner Collective in Portsmouth and returning artist RUN.

To make sure residents and visitors don’t miss out on any of the murals as they develop, tour maps have been made available to the public. They will guide participants through the city, highlighting old favourites and introducing residents to all-new fixtures.

The festival is also home to the newly-established Neil Lawson-Baker Prize, which honours Neil Lawson-Baker; a Chichester businessman and passionate supporter of the arts who had a major impact on the local arts scene, advocating for street art as a legitimate form of cultural expression. His award will be given to the most prominent emerging street artist, and includes a commission to create a captivating mural or installation in a prominent part of the city.

This weekend's street festival

A spokesperson for the festival said: “If you’re a fan of street art, or simply looking for a unique and exciting way to experience the culture of Chichester, be sure to check out the Chichester Street Art Festival and see for yourself the amazing works of art that are being created in this historic city.”

As well as the festival, The Crafty Bishop will be hosting a live street art workshop and party from 5pm on Saturday, June 10.