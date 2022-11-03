Chance to find out more about fire service at station open day in Bognor Regis
Residents have been urged to 'save the date’ for an open day at Bognor Regis fire station on West Meads Drive.
The open day takes place on November 26 from 10am to 3pm and organisers hope to see plenty of people flooding through the station doors.
“This is your chance to find out more about the work we do and learn how to keep yourself and your family safe,” a spokesperson said.
The event is free and open to the public, with no need to book a spot.