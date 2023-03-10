Chance to have your say on £15 million plans for rejuvenation of Bognor's Alexandra Theatre

A ‘community conversation event’ is set to take place in Bognor Regis later this month, giving residents a chance to have their say on rejuvenation plans for the Alexandra Theatre.

Taking place at Studio One at The Alexandra Theatre itself on Friday, March 17 from 1pm to 7pm, attendees are invited to give feedback on proposals for the plans and speak with designers to learn more about the future of the site.

Delivered by venue operator Arun Arts in partnership with the district council, the £15 million plans, secured by Levelling Up funding, seek to provide a first class theatre space, alongside enhanced community, arts and leisure facilities, with an improved civic space to boot.

Designers are also proposing to modernise the theatre inside and out, creating an attractive, landmark building near the seafront.

Regis Centre Theatre, Bognor Regis. Pic Steve Robards SR2006162

This is the first of several public consultation events planned for the theatre before a planning application is formally submitted to Arun District Council later this year.

“We are excited to start speaking with the local community on our proposals for the rejuvenation of Alexandra Theatre,” said Hazel Latus, Arun Arts chair.

"We are committed to working together with the District Council, other stakeholders and local businesses and residents across the town to ensure we deliver a rejuvenated theatre that increases its use and best meets local community need.”

Initial plans for The Regis Centre provoked controversy when they were first revealed to Arun District Councillors last year – with some urging designers at Nicholas Hare Architects to ‘tear the whole thing up and start again.’ Concerns were also raised that the initial plans would only add 29 seats in the main auditorium.

Follow-up designs were presented to the council in December, however, and were received much more positively. Designers presented three alternative plans which, Council leader Shaun Gunner (Con) said were ‘heading in the right direction.’

Controversies around seating persisted, however, and the new designs only added a proposed 64 seats to the theatre, and councillors were told that exploring a 450 seat plan could push the project past deadline. Although he agreed that the renewed designs were an improvement on those revealed in October, opposition leader James Walsh said he felt the council had been offered an ‘all or nothing deal’ on seating.

