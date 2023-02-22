Change of use for Easebourne care home refused

Plans to convert an Easebourne care home into a residential property were refused by South Downs National Park Council.

The proposal, which was first received in August last year, laid out plans to convert Birch Trees Nursing Home, in Hollist Lane Easebourne, to a residential property, and included permission for a range of associated works.

The detached Edwardian building was converted into a 22-bedroom care home back in the 1980s, and the application would have sought to part remove an extension installed and approved in 2008, provide a gym and shop, reconfigure the property's full floor plan, provide a separate unit of accommodation on the second floor, and build a lantern and bank of glazing to the rear of the property.

Council officers scrapped the plans for a variety of reasons. Chiefly, they were unconvinced that there is no longer a demand for a care home in the area.

Birch Trees Nursing Home. Photo: Google maps.

They also feel the site is well-suited to a care home, offering as it does, strong transport links to the coast.

"The proposal and associated works are therefore considered to have a harmful impact on the provision of community facilities and the vitality of the area,” the decision document reads.

The delegated decision document provides further details, adding: “The loss of the site as a care home is likely to lead to loss of rural employment and opportunity within the park."

Another reason for the refusal derives from the change in the character of light the application could produce.

"The proportion, size and distribution of windows and other openings throughout the building is considered to result in excessive light spill,” officers said.

They believe this would damage the South Downs National Park’s designation as an international Dark Skies reserve, thereby hurting the immediate character and appearance of the area.

This was a concern shared by Easebourne Parish Council, who filed an objection to the plans along many of the same lines.