Change of venue announced for new festive ice rink in Horsham
The ice rink will be opening at The Rec Rink on the edge of Horsham Park – instead of its originally-planned venue at Camping World at Hilliers Garden Centre in Brighton Road, Horsham.
The Rec Rink is closing its roller-skating site on November 3 – but will be opening for ice skating from November 15 until January 5.
In a social media message to customers the Rec Rink owners said: “Following the sad news that the roller rink will be closing soon, we have some good news … The ice rink will be staying at The Rec Rink this Christmas!
"Still all the festive magic, still plenty of space to glide across the ice, still hot chocolates, mulled wine and delicious food to warm you up. The only change is that we are getting to bid a fond farewell to The Rec Rink over Christmas.
“This will be the only ice rink in Horsham over the festive period.”
They say that all tickets purchased will remain valid for the new location.
The Rec Rink’s closure was initially revealed earlier this year when a company lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to convert the roller skating premises into a multi-use leisure complex.
