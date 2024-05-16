Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Changes to Eastbourne’s International Tennis tournament have been confirmed.

The Guardian reported that The Lawn Tennis Association was in discussions to bring women’s tennis back to the Queen’s Club in Barons Court, west London, for the first time since 1973 with a new high-profile event at the beginning of the grass-court season, downgrading Eastbourne’s International tournament to only feature three top-30 players.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell met with representatives of the LTA to discuss the changes that might affect the tournament in Eastbourne.

Madison Keys of USA poses for a photo with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Daria Kasatkina during Day Eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on July 1, 2023 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA.

Following the meeting the Eastbourne MP said: “I met with the LTA today (May 16) and was told of the plans to change the grass court season from next year.

"’It wasn’t what I wanted to hear of course and change is challenging but I was pleased to hear there will be further investment in Eastbourne going forward and a better fan experience. World-class women’s and men’s tennis remains in our town and I was assured the economic scenario does not change.

"It is disappointing that not so many top women’s seeds will be at the event from 2025 but the decision is the LTA’s to make and now I will work with it to ensure its commitments to Eastbourne are made good and that the tournament goes from strength to strength."

The new grass court season for 2025 will see Eastbourne downgraded to WTA 250 status which means fewer ranking points will be awarded, and prize money could potentially fall, as well as meaning that only three top-30 players could play.

Chris Pollard, LTA Director of Major Events and Digital, said: “This new calendar is an important step in increasing the visibility of our sport, particularly the women’s game. The changes mean we can deliver a high-profile women’s tour event in London for the first time in half a century. This will kick start interest in the sport at the beginning of the grass court season, meaning more public exposure for tennis in Britain, and more opportunities to inspire the next generation.

"We’re committed to protecting the geographical spread of our grass court venues and every venue will now host both men’s and women’s tennis, meaning more chances for fans to watch British players in action closer to them.”

A spokesperson for the LTA added: “The LTA remains fully committed to maintaining a combined men’s and women’s tour level event at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne.

"The LTA will continue to work closely with Eastbourne Borough Council, and all local stakeholders, to ensure that it remains as popular with players and fans as ever, as well as retaining its unique charm.”

Scott Lloyd, speaking previously to the Guardian had said that the tournament in Eastbourne was ‘commercially limited.’

He said: “The reality of that location (Eastbourne) is commercially limited to some degree.

“We just think that having a WTA 500 in week one of a three-week gap straight after Roland Garros would raise the profile of top-level tennis in that period, straight after the clay-court season.