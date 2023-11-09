Changes made by Eastbourne Borough Council to how residents apply for postal and proxy votes

Residents in Eastbourne are advised that changes have been made to the way they can apply for postal and proxy votes.

Voters are now able to apply for a postal vote by completing an online application form at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote.

Previously, postal votes could only be applied for by completing a paper application form.

Paper forms will still be available from the Electoral Commission’s website.

They can also be requested from Council’s Electoral Services team via email or phone.

Postal votes will last for a maximum of three years with voters required to re-apply for their postal vote at the end of this period.

Proxy voting has also changed - under new rules, voters are limited to acting as a proxy for two people, regardless of their relationship..