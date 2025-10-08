Changes planned at Katie Price's former 'mucky mansion'

Changes are being planned at the former ‘mucky mansion’ home of reality TV star Katie Price.

The nine-bedroom mansion – in Worthing Road, Dial Post, near Horsham – was sold by Horsham estate agents Henry Adams last December for £1,150,000.

Former glamour model and mother-of-five Katie bought the mansion 11 years ago but it fell into disrepair amid Katie’s money problems. She was evicted from the property last year after twice being declared bankrupt and reportedly said the house was ‘cursed.’

Now the new owners, a furniture tycoon and his wife, are applying to Horsham District Council for planning permission to make some changes to the mansion’s grounds.

They want to reinforce and extend an existing acoustic earth bund and create a new agricultural access track on land next to the A24.

Katie’s attempts to renovate the property, which was once owned by former Horsham MP Francis Maude, were televised on Channel 4’s show Katie Price: Mucky Mansion in 2022.

Renovation works began in March this year following the building’s sale in January. Scaffolding and contractors’ equipment was seen at the property, along with a luxury vehicle.

Katie is thought to have paid £2million for the house when she first bought it, but it was put up for sale last year for £1,500,000. However, the asking price was cut to £1,350,000 last October before finally selling for £1,150,000.

Katie is now said to live in a rented property elsewhere in Sussex.

The property's new owners say in a statement to Horsham District Council that they want to extend an earth bund to improve noise mitigation and want to install access for agricultural use and general land maintenance.

They say their proposals will not adversely affect neighbouring properties and there will be no significant visual change to the area if planning permission is granted.