A new changing places toilet – the sixth in Arun District - opened in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis this week.

The official opening was attended by Chair of Arun District Council James Walsh, Chair of the Environment Committee Sue Wallsgrove and Bognor Regis based councillors Claire Needs and Jeanette Warr.

The latest in a string of upgraded toilets to open in the district, a spokesperson for Arun District Council made sure to thank Sloane and Brown and PWM, the contractors responsible for the project. The other changing places toilets are located at The Wave Leisure Centre, Littlehampton, Arun Leisure Centre, Bognor Regis, The Wildfowl and Wetland Centre, Arundel, Crown Yard, Arundel and The Street in Rustington. Another two are planned for Littlehampton Seafront, and the Alexandria Theatre transformation.

Cllr Walsh said: “We are delighted to be opening another CPT facility in Arun. Facilities like these are vital to ensure inclusivity for disabled people living in the district and will also make our district more inviting for visitors who are disabled. They allow those with accessibility requirements to enjoy places and days out with fewer worries.”

The project comes after the council was awarded £227,000 grant funding towards the facilities, match-funded by the council at a cost of over £300,000.

Changing places toilets are larger, more accessible toilets for disabled people, with equipment such as hoists, curtains and adult-sized changing benches, as well as additional space for carers. They can also be used by people with a hidden disability or health condition.