Chantonbury Probus Club members remember those who have gone before with visit to National Memorial Arboretum

On Friday May 19, 20 members of Chanctonbury Probus Club, drove to the Leonardo Hotel Hinkley Island, with a three hour stop off at Stratford upon Avon.

Memorial for the children evacuees.

That evening, the members had a very entertaining and palatable meal in the Marco Pierre White restaurant. The following day everybody visited the National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire which was stunning and very moving.

There are 150 acres of manicured lawns, bushes, trees and gardens, together with over 400 memorials, plaques and figures relating to ALL services that have taken part in the various campaigns, battles, skirmishes and national confrontations.

The members returned home pleasantly exhausted but grateful for having experienced what the day was about – a memorial day.