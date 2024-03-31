The works are set to finish on April 10The works are set to finish on April 10
'Chaos' in Rottingdean as road works cause serious delays

Road works on the A259 at Rottingdean have caused traffic ‘chaos’ in the area, reports say.
By Connor Gormley
Published 31st Mar 2024, 12:43 BST

The roadworks are being carried out by UK Power Network on High Street and Marine Drive. One Network claims the works on High Street started on March 27, and are due to be completed by April 10. The works on Marine Drive started on March 29, and are also set to be finished by April 10.

But, today, the works – which also feature temporary traffic lights – are causing chaos in the area, with tailbacks all through the village on to the A259.

There are tailbacks and delays all the way through the village, one driver said.

There are tailbacks and delays all the way through the village, one driver said. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

The works are being performed by UK Power Networks. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Temporary traffic lights are in operation. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

New power cables are being installed as part of the works. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

