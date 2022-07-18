Charity DJ night in Aldwick pub triples fundraising target

Taking place on Friday, July 15, the event featured live music from DJs like Spikey, Harvey Bailey, Sam Moffet, Lee Payne and Emma Bailey.

Offering their time and their expertise for free, they raised £1,500.35 for Bognor Regis based Community Interest Company Grandads Front Room.

‘Grandads’ provides white goods, furniture and pastoral support to vulnerable members of the community.

A packed charity DJ night at The Waverley

James Holdsworth, director of Last Night a DJ Saved My Life and organiser of the event, said he opted to support Grandads Front Room thanks to its deep roots in the town: “It’s about a locally owned business with local people giving back to a local charity. It’s all about community.”

Starting at five pm and going on until midnight, guests spent the first half of the night on The Waverley’s outdoor terrace, making the most of the sun, before heading inside for the remainder of the night.

"We couldn’t have had a more perfect setting” Mr Holdsworth explained. “Everything just fell into place and it couldn’t have gone any better. The acts were all really well received, there were lots of people standing up and dancing, the pub was packed, and It was lovely to see members of the community coming out, having a good time and raising lots of money in the process.”

Last Night a DJ Saved My Life, the registered charity behind the event, was founded in 2010 and operates fundraising initiatives to empower the dance music industry to action positive change for children in crisis and other causes.