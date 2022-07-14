Charity DJ night in Aldwick will raise money for local cause

Taking place on Saturday at The Waverley, in Aldwick, the event will feature live performances from artists like Spikey, Harvey Bailey, Sam Moffett, Lee Payne, and Emma Bailey, all playing classic house

Tickets cost £3 at the door and the event is expected to start at 5pm and finish at 12am. All proceeds will go to Grandads Front Room, a Community Interest Company which provides furniture, white goods and pastoral support to vulnerable families throughout the community.

James Holdsworth, head of organising charity Last Night a DJ Saved My Life, hopes the event gives Grandads’ the fundraising boost it needs.

The Waverley, in Aldwick

"It’s hard to set a target on this – but I know Grandads is always in need of support, so anything we can raise for them would be great.

“But mostly it’s about everybody coming together. Everyone involved is donating their time for free - from the guy who’s doing the lights, to the guy who made the fliers. Even the venue has been given to us for free.”

A much-anticipated event, ‘The Raverley’ has been met with excitement from all corners of the town. And for good reason, with an outdoor terrace looking out over the sea, The Waverley itself is well-suited to make use of this weekend’s scorching weather.

"There’s a lot of excitement,” Mr Holdsworth explained. “We’re going to start off outside, so we can enjoy the sun, then move inside as things get darker.”