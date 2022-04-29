Charity golf day in memory of Hastings man, 23, who died from undiagnosed heart condition

Dan Parris was just 23 when he collapsed and died without warning on February 22, 2021.

He had never been diagnosed with any heart conditions and seemed to be in perfect health.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He left his wife-to-be Holly and five-month-old daughter Olivia.

SUS-220314-170612001

To raise money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), a charity that helps to raise awareness for young sudden cardiac death, Dan’s family have arranged for a Charity Golf Day to take place at Sedlescombe Golf Club on Sunday (May 1).

His mum, Nicky Parris, said: “We have managed to secure about £1,500 in sponsorship from local businesses in return for an advert on the golf tees plus we hope to have around 70 people playing golf on the day with their £20 fee going straight to CRY.

“We also plan on doing a raffle/auction for some great prizes donated by local businesses, we just need the sun to shine now!

“A year ago, our whole world was literally torn apart.

“Dan was fit, healthy and doing so well in his career, and had his whole future ahead of him with his beautiful fiancé and daughter.

“He was a lovely, kind and gentle man and we miss him desperately.

“Although we were in the middle of another lockdown, the day Dan died started off as just another ordinary day.

“As an electrician, he was allowed to go out to work, so left the house he shared with Holly and Olivia and headed off to a local residential property where he’d been booked to fit some wall-lights.

“Tragically, not long after Dan arrived at the address he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

“The homeowner called for an ambulance and bravely performed CPR. Police arrived on scene first, followed by ambulance and a short while after Matthew.

“Sadly, despite prolonged efforts of police and paramedics, Dan succumbed to his cardiac arrest and died at the scene with his brother Matthew by his side.”

Every week in the UK, around 12 young people die suddenly from a previously diagnosed heart condition, according to CRY. Of these deaths 80 per cent will occur with no prior symptoms.

Dr Steven Cox, chief executive of CRY, said: “It takes great courage and determination for anyone who has been affected by young sudden cardiac death to be able to see beyond their own situation and to want to raise funds for CRY and prevent other people from ever having to endure the same devastating grief as they have experienced.

“As well as helping to raise vital funds, this event will also raise significant awareness for CRY among the local community and right across the South Coast.

“By speaking so publicly about their own personal and very recent experience, we know they will also help to spark conversation and awareness amongst many teenagers and young adults who, all too often, are simply not aware of the prevalence of sudden cardiac death in young people or the steps that can be taken to help protect themselves and others.”

The family also ran in the Hastings half-marathon last month to raise money for the same charity.

To sign up for the event please visit the Just Giving page set up by Dan’s family.