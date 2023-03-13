Charity golf day raises thousands of pounds for Worthing hospice and Mind

​​Golfers dug deep at a charity golf day organised by a Lancing man for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing and Mind in memory of his father and his father's best friend.

Jack Brocklehurst hosted the event at Dyke Golf Club in Brighton on Saturday, March 11, after the success of his charity golf day in 2020, which raised £2,600 for St Barnabas House. This time, he was honouring both his father Mark Brocklehurst and Trevor Burse, who passed away in 2021.

Jack said: "I lost my dad to cancer in 2019 and he spent a good eight to 12 weeks at St Barnabas, so 50 per cent is going to them, with the other 50 per cent going to Mind, as his best friend sadly felt he needed to take his life in 2021. Happy to confirm that the day was a great success, with £4,528.77 raised and a fair split meaning that £2,264.38 goes to each charity. It was a fantastic day, with 72 golfers playing and a total of 80 guests in the evening."

Winners were Gary Lomas, Nick Marples, Chris Blain and Darren Hunt with a gross 68 and net of 58.8. The Longest Drive went to Bradley Pinhorn and Nearest The Pin went to Nick Marples.

Jack added: "It was a fantastic group of 72 who really got into the charitable spirit and not one person was shy of throwing money into the pot. I can’t thank everyone enough for supporting me and helping me fundraise such a great amount for a cold day of golf in March. I’m sure my dad and his best friend would have been looking down on everyone.

"With a successful raffle raising £1,020 alone, I must give a special thanks to the local businesses who supplied gifts for the raffle: Growtivation, H G King Funeral Services, Truffles Bakery, Bake Out, Bluebird Cafe, Miller & Carter, Teamsport Go-Karting, Highdown, Piglets Pantry, Volkswagen, The New Inn at Hurstpierpoint, The Hare & Hounds at Cowfold, The Horse Inn at Hurstpierpoint and Harveys Brewery.

"Dyke were fantastic hosts, Bradley Moore and the team Jordan, Natalie and the chef keeping up with the demand, as well as the evening bar staff. They also donated a four-ball at Dyke for me to auction off. Mary Bye has been great and helped me with table top bits and banners on behalf of St Barnabas."