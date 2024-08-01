The Disability-focused inclusive sports not-for-profit Defiant Sports has recently signed on to use part of the Archery Recreation Grounds in Eastbourne as their new ‘Inclusion Hub’.

However, in a recent post on social media, the charity shared photos of goal posts which have been smashed as well as a chair being broken.

Another picture shows rubbish thrown all over the ground.

A spokesperson for Defiant Sports said: "

“Sadly, every day, we are coming in to find equipment damaged or broken in our new site at the Archery Recreation Ground.

“There is no benefit to those carrying out these attacks as nothing is taken, just pure vandalism.

"Can you please have a word with any of your young people and ask them to stop.

"We are working hard to try and bring a valuable community resource to the area but everyday we are losing time having to clear up, the broken pieces of our equipment.

"Every time we have to replace equipment we are wasting money that could go towards developing the site.

"Every time we lose our adapted equipment that is another person who potentially can't access sport. Please stop.”

