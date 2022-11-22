On Saturday, December 3 at 10am, the new feature film 'Why the Nativity?’ premieres in over 100 Cineworld cinemas across the UK. Churches and their local communities are invited to attend for free courtesy of the film’s maker, Turning Point Ministries.‘Why the Nativity?’ has been described by the film’s makers as ‘a compelling, historical presentation with stunning visual dramatics that follows the unforgettable journey of the first Christmas story'.

The film transports the audience back in time to experience the sights and sounds of the first Christmas.Audiences will enjoy a front-row seat to the Nativity story as they witness the Old Testament prophets foretelling the birth of Jesus, Gabriel appearing to Mary, Joseph and Mary traveling to Bethlehem, angels appearing to shepherds, the star guiding the Wise Men from the East, and baby Jesus lying in a manger in a humble stable in Bethlehem.A spokesperson said: “This is such an exciting opportunity for families in the local community to come together to start their Christmas celebrations. Going to the cinema can be out of reach for many families because of pressure on family budgets so the fact that this is free makes it really appealing.”Individuals and church groups can book their free tickets at whythenativity.co.uk or by calling 0800 058 2856.