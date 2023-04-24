Charity walk in memory of ‘Mr Lurve’ to raise funds for children’s hospice

A group of friends who took part in a charity yomp in Peru to boost the coffers of Chestnut Tree House are walking once again in memory of a much-loved trekker who passed away.

Ambrose Harcourt, who lived in Worthing and hosted radio shows for over five decades on the airwaves across Sussex and the South of England, died at St Barnabas Hospice in Worthing with his family by his side in August of last year.

Now friends who joined Ambrose in raising £143,000 by trekking to Machu Picchu in 2019 are raising funds for local children’s hospice care on a night walk around the grounds of Herstmonceux Castle Estate, near Hailsham, East Sussex.

Helen Robinson, who has helped orgainse the group to take part in the May 13 event, said: “Ambrose supported Chestnut Tree House right from its very beginning. He was patron and vice president.

Ambrose, right, with model Jodie Kidd and pals on charity track in Peru

"When Ambrose took on The Inca Trail Challenge in November 2019 he showed true courage and determination, which certainly inspired the rest of our group. We all have such great memories of a man known widely through his radio shows as 'Mr Lurve' and feel privileged to have shared such an incredible experience with him. As a tribute to him we decided to take on another challenge and raise vital funds for his beloved Chestnut Tree House.”

Carl Eldridge, from Bognor Regis, who joined the group on the trek, said: “He was such a lovely gent, a true inspiration, and much loved for his wonderful sense of humour and all round decency."

Chestnut Tree House, near Arundel, is a children’s charity providing hospice care and community support for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.