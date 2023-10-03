Summer is sadly a distant memory as the winter nights begin to draw in, but a return to Sussex's beaches is never far away

It doesn’t matter what the season, or even year is, we all love to be beside the seaside.

The calming noise of the sea waves, the fresh air and seaside smells . . .just thinking about it conjures up magical memories for us all.

And in this retro gallery we take a look back down the decades of beachgoers having plenty of fun around the Sussex coast, with plenty of pictures going back more than 100 years.

Beaches pictures include Hastings, Eastbourne, Worthing, Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Brighton.

1 . Brighton beach 1910 Two young girls on Brighton beach about to have a cigarette. Photo: General Photographic Agency

2 . The Brighton Marine Palace and Pier The Brighton Marine Palace and Pier in Brighton circa 1910. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

3 . Alex Ogilvie's Wright flying machine Alex Ogilvie's Wright flying machine perched on a slope ready for the launch at Camber Sands. Photo: Topical Press Agency