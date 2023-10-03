Check out these brilliant retro pictures of beachgoers enjoying plenty of fun on the beaches of Sussex - including Hastings, Worthing, Bognor Regis, Eastbourne, Littlehampton and Brighton - over 100 years ago
It doesn’t matter what the season, or even year is, we all love to be beside the seaside.
The calming noise of the sea waves, the fresh air and seaside smells . . .just thinking about it conjures up magical memories for us all.
And in this retro gallery we take a look back down the decades of beachgoers having plenty of fun around the Sussex coast, with plenty of pictures going back more than 100 years.
Beaches pictures include Hastings, Eastbourne, Worthing, Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Brighton.
