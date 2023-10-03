BREAKING
March 1929: A couple of young women playing leap frog on the beach at Hove.

Check out these brilliant retro pictures of beachgoers enjoying plenty of fun on the beaches of Sussex - including Hastings, Worthing, Bognor Regis, Eastbourne, Littlehampton and Brighton - over 100 years ago

Summer is sadly a distant memory as the winter nights begin to draw in, but a return to Sussex's beaches is never far away
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:50 BST

It doesn’t matter what the season, or even year is, we all love to be beside the seaside.

The calming noise of the sea waves, the fresh air and seaside smells . . .just thinking about it conjures up magical memories for us all.

And in this retro gallery we take a look back down the decades of beachgoers having plenty of fun around the Sussex coast, with plenty of pictures going back more than 100 years.

Beaches pictures include Hastings, Eastbourne, Worthing, Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Brighton.

Two young girls on Brighton beach about to have a cigarette.

1. Brighton beach 1910

Two young girls on Brighton beach about to have a cigarette. Photo: General Photographic Agency

The Brighton Marine Palace and Pier in Brighton circa 1910.

2. The Brighton Marine Palace and Pier

The Brighton Marine Palace and Pier in Brighton circa 1910. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

Alex Ogilvie's Wright flying machine perched on a slope ready for the launch at Camber Sands.

3. Alex Ogilvie's Wright flying machine

Alex Ogilvie's Wright flying machine perched on a slope ready for the launch at Camber Sands. Photo: Topical Press Agency

A few people venture into the sea, but most stay safely on the beach at Brighton. The picture was taken in 1915 as WW1 rages not so far away across the sea.

4. Forgetting about WW1 woes

A few people venture into the sea, but most stay safely on the beach at Brighton. The picture was taken in 1915 as WW1 rages not so far away across the sea. Photo: General Photographic Agency

