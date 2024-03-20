Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have voted The Inglenook as the best hostelry in the county after judging the quality and selection of ales on offer as well as the venue's ambience.

CAMRA, formed in 1971, is an independent voluntary consumer organisation, which promotes real ale and traditional British pubs and clubs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award represents a stunning victory for the hugely popular Inglenook, which also boasts a hotel and restaurant, and is one which is fully deserved, says general manager Phil Southgate.

Phil Southgate, Richard Earl and Gary Crossley. Photo: Carl Eldridge

He praised landlord Andy Standen and beer acquisitions executive Gary Crossley as well as the team of staff who have contributed to the incredible triumph.

He said: "It's an unbelievable achievement and everyone who helped us win deserves so much praise and credit. We are thrilled to become the first pub to win this accolade five times and that is something of which we can all be so proud."

Gary Crossley has lovingly looked after the ales on offer at the pub, in Pagham Road, Nyetimber, for the past 10 years and he is understandably thrilled at the success.

He said: "My passion is beer and so you can imagine the delight in winning the award. I don't think any pub has won it five times in West Sussex so it is absolutely brilliant. It's all about the quality of the beers – cask ales and real ales – and how well they are kept, and the range.

Customers celebrate the award. Photo: Carl Eldridge

"We try to serve as many beers from local brewers as possible and in in Sussex we have at least 70 breweries so we have plenty of choice and it's a pleasure to serve them.

"I've got to say thanks to Andy for giving me the keys to his pub and allowing me to buy beer with his money! I do all the ordering and everything to do with the beers and he just lets me get on with it -- but I really do have to emphasise that it's very much a team effort, from our bar staff right through to general manager Phil."

Richard Earl, chairman of Western Sussex CAMRA, was on hand to deliver the good news as regulars gathered to help celebrate. He said: "We have this competition every year in association with the CAMRA Good Beer Guide and all our members are entitled to vote in that process and the winner this year is the Inglenook.