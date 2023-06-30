A Cheese and Chilli Festival is coming to Chichester's Oaklands Park this weekend (July 1 and 2).

Billed as a family event with a twist, ticket holders can look forward to live music, real ale, live music and, of course, cheese and chilli products sourced from suppliers and growers across the UK.

Gates will open at 10am and close at 6pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday. A standard adult ticket for the Saturday or Sunday costs £11 and can be purchased online or at the gates themselves. Tickets covering the full weekend cost £15.95.

The festival arrives in Chichester having toured a number of locations throughout the UK, including Christchurch, Winchester and Swindon and should take to Guildford on the weekend of July 15-16.

Alongside the music and the food, the festival will also feature a series of funfair rides, a Punch and Judy Booth, a kids’ activity tent, fire-performers, a chilli eating competition and a number of cooking demonstrations from industry pros.