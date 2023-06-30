NationalWorldTV
Cheese and Chilli festival coming to Chichester this weekend

A Cheese and Chilli Festival is coming to Chichester's Oaklands Park this weekend (July 1 and 2).
By Connor Gormley
Published 30th Jun 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 13:48 BST

Billed as a family event with a twist, ticket holders can look forward to live music, real ale, live music and, of course, cheese and chilli products sourced from suppliers and growers across the UK.

Gates will open at 10am and close at 6pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday. A standard adult ticket for the Saturday or Sunday costs £11 and can be purchased online or at the gates themselves. Tickets covering the full weekend cost £15.95.

The festival arrives in Chichester having toured a number of locations throughout the UK, including Christchurch, Winchester and Swindon and should take to Guildford on the weekend of July 15-16.

Chichester Cross. Pic S Robards SR2304064Chichester Cross. Pic S Robards SR2304064
Alongside the music and the food, the festival will also feature a series of funfair rides, a Punch and Judy Booth, a kids’ activity tent, fire-performers, a chilli eating competition and a number of cooking demonstrations from industry pros.

To find out more, click here.

