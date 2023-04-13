Edit Account-Sign Out
Chef Sam fires up another recipe for success for West Sussex foodies

Award-winning head chef Sam Walker has cooked up another treat for foodies by bringing an innovative new dining experience to one of West Sussex’s most prestigious eateries.

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:21 BST

Walker is the main man behind the launch of Fire and Food at the Inglenook Hotel & Restaurant in Pagham – and he says he is thrilled by the response from customers after a grand opening.

Vastly experienced Walker and his team reinvigorated the menu when he was appointed as part of a takeover in November.

Bookings are up at the grade II-listed 16th-century inn in the village and social media has been awash with words of encouragement from satisfied customers.

Award-winning head chef Sam Walker has cooked up another treat for foodies at the Inglenook in PaghamAward-winning head chef Sam Walker has cooked up another treat for foodies at the Inglenook in Pagham
Now they have utilised the Inglenook's extensive garden to build the Fire and Food kitchen facility, serving delicious fare such as flame-grilled ribs, pork belly, cured meat brisket and hand-made pizzas.

He said: "We have been blown away with just how well received our new offering has gone down. On the back of the reviews we have had after coming in last year, it is so heartening to once again have such praise for bringing something exciting and original to the area."

Walker, who has previously worked with BaxterStorey as the executive chef responsible for the Government estate in Westminster, has won the Trophy Mondial representing the Novotel Group at a prestigious food and beverage competition in France.

And his culinary expertise has met with the approval of diners. Martin McArdle, visiting from Scotland, said he enjoyed the al fresco experience. He added: "The food was divine and with summer around the corner, you can only expect the success to continue. I'll definitely be back!"

Pizza is on the menu at the InglenookPizza is on the menu at the Inglenook
Preparing the feast at the InglenookPreparing the feast at the Inglenook
Some of the food on offer at the InglenookSome of the food on offer at the Inglenook
Serving up a feast at the InglenookServing up a feast at the Inglenook
