Award-winning head chef Sam Walker is conjuring up a collection of Christmas culinary creations to help celebrate the first anniversary of joining the team at historic Pagham venue the Inglenook.

Walker took over in his role last November and has overseen the hotel's food offering go from strength to strength in that time. And to mark the occasion and the approach of the festive period, he is adding an array of tantalising dishes to the menu.

Walker, previously the executive chef responsible for the Government estate in Westminster, says the feedback from customers delighted with the cuisine at the 16th century, grade II-listed hotel is extremely encouraging.

He said: "Over the past year we have really enjoyed bringing some wonderful food to our customers and they can be assured that the level we have reached will not only be maintained but we aspire to continue to sustain the improvement.

The Inglenook team are cooking up a range of culinary delights ahead of Christmas. Photo: Carl Eldridge.

"We are sold out for Christmas Day but the run-up to the festivities will be a great time to dine with us as we have a few superb surprises to add to the menu and we know from the feedback that our clientele are eagerly looking forward to tucking in."

Walker, who has won the Trophy Mondial representing the Novotel Group at a prestigious food and beverage competition in France, works in tandem with general manager Phil Southgate, a staff member at the venue for the last six years.

Phil says the atmosphere at the Inglenook is a vibrant one and that the feel-good factor makes for a fabulous community vibe. He said: "Pagham is a fantastic spot and the village has really been appreciative of what we have tried to do over the past year.

"It is a small village but we have big ideas and we attract guests from all over the world, especially when we have events at Goodwood for instance. Business is booming and our exciting plans for the future will showcase how we want to keep on improving and moving forward."