Chelsea Pensioners target Littlehampton as The Royal Hospital Chelsea rolls out Veterans Outreach pilot project

Littlehampton has been chosen to be part of a nationwide initiative being run by The Royal Hospital Chelsea Veterans Outreach programme.

Chelsea Pensioners in their iconic red coats were in town on Thursday, May 29, to meet veterans from the local area and chat to them about the London retirement home for former soldiers.

Littlehampton AFVBC was invited to be part of a year-long pilot project being run in the south east before the programme is spread across other regions of the UK.

Lt Col (Retd) Jonny Lowe, head of veterans outreach, said: "There are lots of veterans living in the region, of all three services, and although The Royal Hospital itself is only Army, this programme is about all three services and the Merchant Navy as well.

The Chelsea Pensioner Singers provided entertainment before a buffet lunch was served at the New Millenium Chamber in Littlehampton

"At its most basic, it is sitting down and having a cup of tea together. We want to connect and we are trying to find places where we can do this on a more regular basis, partnering with existing veterans charities and groups."

Guests included members of the armed forces breakfast club, also known as Arun Veterans LIVES Project, and others from the military family locally.

RAF air cadets from 461 (Chichester) Squadron ATC and 2351 (Bognor Regis) Squadron ATC were invited along to talk to the veterans and Flying Officer Mike Goody said it was a great opportunity for them.

Littlehampton AFVBC chairman Ian Neville with former Bognor Regis resident Alan Hill, who worked at Ford Open Prison after serving in the Royal Military Police

Ian Neville, chairman of Littlehampton AFVBC, was delighted with the turnout and he hoped it would be the start of a long partnership.

Lt Col (Retd) Lowe said connection was important for all veterans but the project was particularly aimed at those who may feel isolated.

He added: "We have been looking after Army veterans in The Royal Hospital for over 300 years. One of the key ingredients is its comradeship and friendship, and being part of a community.

"The governor, when he came in 2018, said life expectancy because of this comradeship is enhanced through the ability to be with a like-minded peer group. He wanted to increase the footprint beyond London."

Lt Col (Retd) Jonny Lowe, head of veterans outreach, explaining the pilot project to guests

Veterans in the Littlehampton area were encouraged to sign up to the new Old Comrades app, which is helping to keep people connected.

General Sir Adrian Bradshaw, governor, has said the aim of the programmes is to leverage the influence and reputation of the Royal Hospital Chelsea to provide more direct support to veterans, particularly the elderly, living outside the Chelsea home.

The hospital will continue to care for the 300 In-Pensioners as it builds a network of Out-Pensioners, with the aim of bringing them all together for social activities.

The pilot project started in April 2025 with the aim of signing up 1,000 veterans across the south east region by the end of the first year.