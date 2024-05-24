Chemistry success for students in Royal Society competition

Collyer’s chemistry students achieved awards ranging from bronze to gold.

Collyer's Chemistry students have enjoyed success in the Royal Society of Chemistry Olympiad, achieving awards ranging from bronze through to gold.

Chemistry teacher, Angela Cash explained: “Students tackled a two-hour paper featuring challenging chemistry questions based on fuel producing bacteria, women's football, and minerals of iodine.”

The Olympiad is a national competition designed to stretch and challenge the top young chemists in the country.

