Chichester actor Nicholas Lyndhurst goes viral after appearing in reboot of Frasier with Kelsey Grammer
The Emsworth-born actor, aged 62, has appeared in pictures announcing the return of the hit US comedy TV show
Best known for his role as Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses, the actor’s appearance has delighted fans on both sides of the Atlantic who took to social media in legions to celebrate the West Wittering actor’s return to the small screen.
Twitter user @MBradbrook said: “This is the crossover that the world has been waiting for.”
@Mofoman360 said: “It’s great to see our national treasure Nicholas Lyndhurst in Frasier. I hope US audiences realise that they are watching TV royalty!”
@lightyearpost said: “Amazing to see British comic legend Nicholas Lyndhurst in this #FirstLook image of the Frasier reboot which is heading to Paramount + in October.”
The show will be premiering on October 12 on streaming service Paramount+.