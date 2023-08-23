Chichester actor and national treasure Nicholas Lyndhurst has gone viral after it was announced he would feature in the reprisal of Frasier, with Kelsey Grammer.

The Emsworth-born actor, aged 62, has appeared in pictures announcing the return of the hit US comedy TV show

Best known for his role as Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses, the actor’s appearance has delighted fans on both sides of the Atlantic who took to social media in legions to celebrate the West Wittering actor’s return to the small screen.

Twitter user @MBradbrook said: “This is the crossover that the world has been waiting for.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Nicholas Lyndhurst attends a photocall for "Man Of La Mancha" at London Coliseum on February 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

@Mofoman360 said: “It’s great to see our national treasure Nicholas Lyndhurst in Frasier. I hope US audiences realise that they are watching TV royalty!”

@lightyearpost said: “Amazing to see British comic legend Nicholas Lyndhurst in this #FirstLook image of the Frasier reboot which is heading to Paramount + in October.”