Passengers in towns and cities across the UK will see the new buses start to be delivered from March 2023. The 200 buses will be introduced in areas as far south as Torquay, to up as far as Newcastle in the north east.

Stagecoach is continuing to cut carbon emissions as part of its sustainability strategy, with the target of a zero emissions UK bus fleet by 2035. During 2021-2022, through modal shift, Stagecoach bus services helped to avoid over 19,000 tonnes of CO2. The 200 new double decker buses will help reduce a further 3,500 of carbon tonnes per year.

Sam Greer, Regional Director for Stagecoach, said: “We are proud of the continued investment we are making to our fleet with the largest single order for new buses in the UK this year. This really shows our commitment to the future prosperity of our communities and to our people who can all benefit from cleaner transport and a growing bus sector.

Stagecoach passengers in Chichester are set to benefit from a multi-million pound investment in 200 new low-emission double decker buses, which will be introduced across the country during 2023.

“These new double decker buses will complement the investment we are already making with our electric buses to modernise our fleet in some of Britain’s major towns and cities, enabling reduced pollution and meaning customers will see more comfortable, quieter and newer vehicles on their everyday journeys.

“We look forward to working with ADL to get our new buses into service starting early next year.”

Paul Davies, Alexander Dennis President & Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to continue to support Stagecoach in making buses across the UK cleaner and greener. Our low-emission Enviro400 is a tried and tested product that combines efficiency with high passenger capacity. Robust and easy to maintain, the 200 new buses will integrate seamlessly into Stagecoach’s fleet.